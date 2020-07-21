2008 SEASIDE CAY DRIVE

VERY CONVENIENT LOCATION! BEAUTIFUL & LOVELY TOTALLY UPGRADED TOWNHOME. NICE APPLIANCES, TILE & LAMINATE FLOORS. QUIET UNIT & LOW UTILITIES. EACH BDRM HAS OWN BATH. INCL WASHER, DRYER, INTERNET & CABLE. NICE COMMUNITY WITH POOL & PLAYGROUND
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
