Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
2008 SEASIDE CAY DRIVE
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:13 PM

2008 SEASIDE CAY DRIVE

2008 Seaside Cay Drive · No Longer Available
Clearwater
Apartments with Gym
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location

2008 Seaside Cay Drive, Clearwater, FL 33763

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
internet access
VERY CONVENIENT LOCATION! BEAUTIFUL & LOVELY TOTALLY UPGRADED TOWNHOME. NICE APPLIANCES, TILE & LAMINATE FLOORS. QUIET UNIT & LOW UTILITIES. EACH BDRM HAS OWN BATH. INCL WASHER, DRYER, INTERNET & CABLE. NICE COMMUNITY WITH POOL & PLAYGROUND

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 SEASIDE CAY DRIVE have any available units?
2008 SEASIDE CAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2008 SEASIDE CAY DRIVE have?
Some of 2008 SEASIDE CAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 SEASIDE CAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2008 SEASIDE CAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 SEASIDE CAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2008 SEASIDE CAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2008 SEASIDE CAY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2008 SEASIDE CAY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2008 SEASIDE CAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2008 SEASIDE CAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 SEASIDE CAY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2008 SEASIDE CAY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2008 SEASIDE CAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2008 SEASIDE CAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 SEASIDE CAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2008 SEASIDE CAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
