1976 LAKE RIDGE BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

New Montclair Lake neighborhood. "Condor" end-unit model. This 2283 sq. ft. town home features a FIRST FLOOR MASTER BEDROOM/BATHROOM. Upstairs is generous sized loft area, two bedrooms, and a bathroom. This end unit model is airy and bright with many windows. Kitchen and bathrooms have soft close cabinetry with stone counter tops. Comes with all stainless steel appliances. First floor laundry room with front-loading washer/dryer. TWO CAR GARAGE. Available November 15, 2019. Minimum lease 8 months. No smoking or vaping. Owner is Licensed Realtor. Tenant is responsible for cable, water/trash, and electric.