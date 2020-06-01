All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:17 AM

1976 LAKE RIDGE BOULEVARD

1976 Lake Ridge Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1976 Lake Ridge Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33763

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
New Montclair Lake neighborhood. "Condor" end-unit model. This 2283 sq. ft. town home features a FIRST FLOOR MASTER BEDROOM/BATHROOM. Upstairs is generous sized loft area, two bedrooms, and a bathroom. This end unit model is airy and bright with many windows. Kitchen and bathrooms have soft close cabinetry with stone counter tops. Comes with all stainless steel appliances. First floor laundry room with front-loading washer/dryer. TWO CAR GARAGE. Available November 15, 2019. Minimum lease 8 months. No smoking or vaping. Owner is Licensed Realtor. Tenant is responsible for cable, water/trash, and electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

