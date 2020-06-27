Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 19029 US 19 N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
19029 US 19 N
Last updated September 10 2019 at 7:35 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
19029 US 19 N
19029 Us Route 19
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
19029 Us Route 19, Clearwater, FL 33764
Bay Aristocrat Village
Amenities
parking
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
internet access
Call Thomas R Gaspari PA at 727-642-3678 to see this 55+ community 1 Bedroom 1.5 bath 1st floor unit. Carpet flooring.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19029 US 19 N have any available units?
19029 US 19 N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clearwater, FL
.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Clearwater Rent Report
.
What amenities does 19029 US 19 N have?
Some of 19029 US 19 N's amenities include parking, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 19029 US 19 N currently offering any rent specials?
19029 US 19 N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19029 US 19 N pet-friendly?
No, 19029 US 19 N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clearwater
.
Does 19029 US 19 N offer parking?
Yes, 19029 US 19 N offers parking.
Does 19029 US 19 N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19029 US 19 N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19029 US 19 N have a pool?
Yes, 19029 US 19 N has a pool.
Does 19029 US 19 N have accessible units?
No, 19029 US 19 N does not have accessible units.
Does 19029 US 19 N have units with dishwashers?
No, 19029 US 19 N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E
Clearwater, FL 33762
The Palms at Countryside Apartments
25350 US-19 North
Clearwater, FL 33763
Similar Pages
Clearwater 1 Bedrooms
Clearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with Gym
Clearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
Tarpon Springs, FL
Valrico, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Ultimate Medical Academy-Clearwater
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa