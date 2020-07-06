1900 Nugget Drive, Clearwater, FL 33755 Sunset Lake Estates
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to 1900 Nugget Dr Clearwater FL 33755 You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a spacious backyard this home features tile floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and open making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1900 NUGGET DRIVE have any available units?
1900 NUGGET DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 NUGGET DRIVE have?
Some of 1900 NUGGET DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 NUGGET DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1900 NUGGET DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.