1820 Sunset Point Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse gym playground pool racquetball court tennis court

Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Are you ready to indulge? We make it easy! You can finally allow yourself to be pampered in your beautiful new apartment home. We are located only two short miles west of Highway 19 North, just minutes from Clearwater Beach & all the delightful Gulf Beaches, and you will find yourself spoiled with the charming downtown Dunedin atmosphere. You may choose from one, two, or three bedroom floor plans, all of which feature name-brand digital appliances, washers & dryers, elegant wood cabinets, and decorative counter tops. You will find that with the fully equipped health center, tennis courts, resort-style pool and sundeck, adjacent park with basketball and racquetball courts, your recreational lifestyle needs will be achieved. Come, indulge yourself...it's that easy!