Clearwater, FL
1820 Sunset Point Rd.
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:07 PM

1820 Sunset Point Rd.

1820 Sunset Point Road · No Longer Available
Location

1820 Sunset Point Road, Clearwater, FL 33765

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Are you ready to indulge? We make it easy! You can finally allow yourself to be pampered in your beautiful new apartment home. We are located only two short miles west of Highway 19 North, just minutes from Clearwater Beach & all the delightful Gulf Beaches, and you will find yourself spoiled with the charming downtown Dunedin atmosphere. You may choose from one, two, or three bedroom floor plans, all of which feature name-brand digital appliances, washers & dryers, elegant wood cabinets, and decorative counter tops. You will find that with the fully equipped health center, tennis courts, resort-style pool and sundeck, adjacent park with basketball and racquetball courts, your recreational lifestyle needs will be achieved. Come, indulge yourself...it's that easy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 Sunset Point Rd. have any available units?
1820 Sunset Point Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1820 Sunset Point Rd. have?
Some of 1820 Sunset Point Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 Sunset Point Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1820 Sunset Point Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 Sunset Point Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 1820 Sunset Point Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1820 Sunset Point Rd. offer parking?
No, 1820 Sunset Point Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 1820 Sunset Point Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1820 Sunset Point Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 Sunset Point Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 1820 Sunset Point Rd. has a pool.
Does 1820 Sunset Point Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1820 Sunset Point Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 Sunset Point Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 Sunset Point Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.

