1761 Apache Trail
Last updated November 10 2019 at 3:39 AM

1761 Apache Trail

1761 Apache Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1761 Apache Trail, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1761 Apache Trail have any available units?
1761 Apache Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Is 1761 Apache Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1761 Apache Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1761 Apache Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1761 Apache Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1761 Apache Trail offer parking?
No, 1761 Apache Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1761 Apache Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1761 Apache Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1761 Apache Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1761 Apache Trail has a pool.
Does 1761 Apache Trail have accessible units?
No, 1761 Apache Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1761 Apache Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1761 Apache Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1761 Apache Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1761 Apache Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

