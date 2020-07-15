All apartments in Clearwater
1724 Greenlea Drive

Location

1724 Greenlea Drive, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Beautiful home in Clearwater, FL!There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor.We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1724 Greenlea Drive have any available units?
1724 Greenlea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Is 1724 Greenlea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1724 Greenlea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1724 Greenlea Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1724 Greenlea Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1724 Greenlea Drive offer parking?
No, 1724 Greenlea Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1724 Greenlea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1724 Greenlea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1724 Greenlea Drive have a pool?
No, 1724 Greenlea Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1724 Greenlea Drive have accessible units?
No, 1724 Greenlea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1724 Greenlea Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1724 Greenlea Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1724 Greenlea Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1724 Greenlea Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
