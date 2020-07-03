All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated April 21 2020 at 6:52 AM

1701 SCOTT STREET

1701 Scott Street · No Longer Available
Location

1701 Scott Street, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll love living in this stylish home! The home has a fenced outdoor living space! This home features a fireplace in the living room and plenty of storage space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample counter space. Find a lease that fits your lifestyle. Choose from the nation's leader in home leasing and apply online today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 SCOTT STREET have any available units?
1701 SCOTT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 SCOTT STREET have?
Some of 1701 SCOTT STREET's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 SCOTT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1701 SCOTT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 SCOTT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1701 SCOTT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1701 SCOTT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1701 SCOTT STREET offers parking.
Does 1701 SCOTT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 SCOTT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 SCOTT STREET have a pool?
No, 1701 SCOTT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1701 SCOTT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1701 SCOTT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 SCOTT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1701 SCOTT STREET has units with dishwashers.

