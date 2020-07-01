All apartments in Clearwater
1695 El Tair Trail
Last updated April 21 2020 at 2:26 PM

1695 El Tair Trail

1695 El Tair Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1695 El Tair Trail, Clearwater, FL 33765
Chman Ridge

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This is a newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1695 El Tair Trail have any available units?
1695 El Tair Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1695 El Tair Trail have?
Some of 1695 El Tair Trail's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1695 El Tair Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1695 El Tair Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1695 El Tair Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1695 El Tair Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1695 El Tair Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1695 El Tair Trail offers parking.
Does 1695 El Tair Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1695 El Tair Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1695 El Tair Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1695 El Tair Trail has a pool.
Does 1695 El Tair Trail have accessible units?
No, 1695 El Tair Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1695 El Tair Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1695 El Tair Trail has units with dishwashers.

