Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool ceiling fan microwave

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Some Photos reflect VIRTUAL STAGING. Condo is UNFURNISHED. Lovely Two Bedroom, Two Bath condo. Centrally located in North Clearwater. Beautiful Tile floors throughout. Private Laundry with Washer and Dryer included. Screened patio that overlooks the pool. Just minutes from Downtown Dunedin, Safety Harbor, Beaches and the Countryside Mall. Background check, Personal references and Credit check will be required.