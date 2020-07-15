All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 1563 1/2 Tioga Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
1563 1/2 Tioga Ave
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:14 AM

1563 1/2 Tioga Ave

1563 1/2 Tioga Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1563 1/2 Tioga Ave, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Vaulted ceiling, tile floors, 1 bedroom, 1 bath home. Water and sewer included. No Pets
AVAILABLE NOW!

Recently updated and very affordable 1-bedroom unit on a large lot. Close to park and establishments

Rent: $675
Deposit: $675
Application fee: $75 per adult occupant
NO pets/Smoking

Application is first come, first serve.

How to Apply:

1. Go to www.painitepropertymanagement.com
2. Click on the listing and click "Apply Now"
3. Fill out your information, save it and someone will contact you.

Please call Painite Property Management for more more details:
Phone: (813) 906-6472 (Call or Text)
Email: rentals@painitepropertymanagement.com

This Property is professionally managed by PAINITE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT. Office address: 201 E Kennedy Blvd. Suite 950, Tampa FL 33602

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1563 1/2 Tioga Ave have any available units?
1563 1/2 Tioga Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1563 1/2 Tioga Ave have?
Some of 1563 1/2 Tioga Ave's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1563 1/2 Tioga Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1563 1/2 Tioga Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1563 1/2 Tioga Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1563 1/2 Tioga Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1563 1/2 Tioga Ave offer parking?
No, 1563 1/2 Tioga Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1563 1/2 Tioga Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1563 1/2 Tioga Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1563 1/2 Tioga Ave have a pool?
No, 1563 1/2 Tioga Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1563 1/2 Tioga Ave have accessible units?
No, 1563 1/2 Tioga Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1563 1/2 Tioga Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1563 1/2 Tioga Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave
Clearwater, FL 33759
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Pet Friendly Places
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa