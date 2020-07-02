All apartments in Clearwater
1550 S Belcher Rd Unit 116
1550 S Belcher Rd Unit 116

1550 Belcher Rd S · No Longer Available
Location

1550 Belcher Rd S, Clearwater, FL 33764

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Call Thomas R Gaspari PA at 727 642 3678 for more info on this 1 bedroom 1 bath ground floor unit.
Screened patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1550 S Belcher Rd Unit 116 have any available units?
1550 S Belcher Rd Unit 116 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1550 S Belcher Rd Unit 116 have?
Some of 1550 S Belcher Rd Unit 116's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1550 S Belcher Rd Unit 116 currently offering any rent specials?
1550 S Belcher Rd Unit 116 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1550 S Belcher Rd Unit 116 pet-friendly?
No, 1550 S Belcher Rd Unit 116 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1550 S Belcher Rd Unit 116 offer parking?
Yes, 1550 S Belcher Rd Unit 116 offers parking.
Does 1550 S Belcher Rd Unit 116 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1550 S Belcher Rd Unit 116 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1550 S Belcher Rd Unit 116 have a pool?
Yes, 1550 S Belcher Rd Unit 116 has a pool.
Does 1550 S Belcher Rd Unit 116 have accessible units?
No, 1550 S Belcher Rd Unit 116 does not have accessible units.
Does 1550 S Belcher Rd Unit 116 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1550 S Belcher Rd Unit 116 has units with dishwashers.
