1550 S Belcher Rd Unit 116
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:35 AM
1 of 10
1550 S Belcher Rd Unit 116
1550 Belcher Rd S
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1550 Belcher Rd S, Clearwater, FL 33764
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Call Thomas R Gaspari PA at 727 642 3678 for more info on this 1 bedroom 1 bath ground floor unit.
Screened patio
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1550 S Belcher Rd Unit 116 have any available units?
1550 S Belcher Rd Unit 116 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clearwater, FL
.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Clearwater Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1550 S Belcher Rd Unit 116 have?
Some of 1550 S Belcher Rd Unit 116's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1550 S Belcher Rd Unit 116 currently offering any rent specials?
1550 S Belcher Rd Unit 116 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1550 S Belcher Rd Unit 116 pet-friendly?
No, 1550 S Belcher Rd Unit 116 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clearwater
.
Does 1550 S Belcher Rd Unit 116 offer parking?
Yes, 1550 S Belcher Rd Unit 116 offers parking.
Does 1550 S Belcher Rd Unit 116 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1550 S Belcher Rd Unit 116 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1550 S Belcher Rd Unit 116 have a pool?
Yes, 1550 S Belcher Rd Unit 116 has a pool.
Does 1550 S Belcher Rd Unit 116 have accessible units?
No, 1550 S Belcher Rd Unit 116 does not have accessible units.
Does 1550 S Belcher Rd Unit 116 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1550 S Belcher Rd Unit 116 has units with dishwashers.
