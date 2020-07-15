All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 1515 RIDGE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
1515 RIDGE AVENUE
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:17 PM

1515 RIDGE AVENUE

1515 Ridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1515 Ridge Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Absolute GEM! Go GET THE TREE!!! Make This 2br Your Own Private Oasis and ENJOY A HUGE BACK YARD! 2BR on Large Lot with Carport and Inside Laundry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 RIDGE AVENUE have any available units?
1515 RIDGE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Is 1515 RIDGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1515 RIDGE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 RIDGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1515 RIDGE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1515 RIDGE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1515 RIDGE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1515 RIDGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 RIDGE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 RIDGE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1515 RIDGE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1515 RIDGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1515 RIDGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 RIDGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 RIDGE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1515 RIDGE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1515 RIDGE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St
Clearwater, FL 33756
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E
Clearwater, FL 33762
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Pet Friendly Places
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa