Last updated May 21 2020 at 9:37 PM

1515 Nelson Avenue

1515 Nelson Avenue · (813) 676-3252
Location

1515 Nelson Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33755

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,745

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1368 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Nelson Avenue have any available units?
1515 Nelson Avenue has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Is 1515 Nelson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Nelson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Nelson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 Nelson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1515 Nelson Avenue offer parking?
No, 1515 Nelson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1515 Nelson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 Nelson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Nelson Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1515 Nelson Avenue has a pool.
Does 1515 Nelson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1515 Nelson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Nelson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 Nelson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1515 Nelson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1515 Nelson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
