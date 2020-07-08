Rent Calculator
Clearwater, FL
1486 CLEVELAND STREET
1486 CLEVELAND STREET
1486 Cleveland Street
Location
1486 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL 33755
Amenities
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice, clean older house , 3 bedrooms and 1 bath or 2 bedrooms with a family room and living room. Large lanai and big back yard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1486 CLEVELAND STREET have any available units?
1486 CLEVELAND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clearwater, FL
.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Clearwater Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1486 CLEVELAND STREET have?
Some of 1486 CLEVELAND STREET's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1486 CLEVELAND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1486 CLEVELAND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1486 CLEVELAND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1486 CLEVELAND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clearwater
.
Does 1486 CLEVELAND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1486 CLEVELAND STREET offers parking.
Does 1486 CLEVELAND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1486 CLEVELAND STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1486 CLEVELAND STREET have a pool?
No, 1486 CLEVELAND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1486 CLEVELAND STREET have accessible units?
No, 1486 CLEVELAND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1486 CLEVELAND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1486 CLEVELAND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
