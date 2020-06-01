All apartments in Clearwater
1485 Park St, Unit C
1485 Park St, Unit C

1485 Park St
Location

1485 Park St, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Cute studio unit in the back of 1485 Park Street with a small porch at the entrance and a little yard area for privacy. This was recently renovated and is move in ready. Utilities are not included in the rent.
This is a wonderful triplex home with the studio in the back for extra privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1485 Park St, Unit C have any available units?
1485 Park St, Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1485 Park St, Unit C have?
Some of 1485 Park St, Unit C's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1485 Park St, Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
1485 Park St, Unit C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1485 Park St, Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 1485 Park St, Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1485 Park St, Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 1485 Park St, Unit C does offer parking.
Does 1485 Park St, Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1485 Park St, Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1485 Park St, Unit C have a pool?
No, 1485 Park St, Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 1485 Park St, Unit C have accessible units?
No, 1485 Park St, Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 1485 Park St, Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1485 Park St, Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
