1485 Park St, Unit C

Cute studio unit in the back of 1485 Park Street with a small porch at the entrance and a little yard area for privacy. This was recently renovated and is move in ready. Utilities are not included in the rent. This is a wonderful triplex home with the studio in the back for extra privacy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
