Last updated January 30 2020 at 9:46 AM
1480 LAURA STREET
1480 Laura Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1480 Laura Street, Clearwater, FL 33755
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice one bedroom home and a 1 car garage. Recently updated with new cabinets. flat top stove, Refrigerator, paint and Laminate flooring. Centrally located to Downtown Clearwater, Beaches and Parks
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1480 LAURA STREET have any available units?
1480 LAURA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Clearwater, FL
.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Clearwater Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1480 LAURA STREET have?
Some of 1480 LAURA STREET's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 1480 LAURA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1480 LAURA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1480 LAURA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1480 LAURA STREET is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Clearwater
.
Does 1480 LAURA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1480 LAURA STREET offers parking.
Does 1480 LAURA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1480 LAURA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1480 LAURA STREET have a pool?
No, 1480 LAURA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1480 LAURA STREET have accessible units?
No, 1480 LAURA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1480 LAURA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1480 LAURA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
