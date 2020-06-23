Rent Calculator
1475 GROVE STREET
Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:59 PM
1475 GROVE STREET
1475 Grove Street
Report This Listing
Location
1475 Grove Street, Clearwater, FL 33755
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Second floor 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment, new kitchen and bathroom, parking space for 1 car screen porch , small court yard shared with tenants. All fresh interior paint and all tile floor inside.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1475 GROVE STREET have any available units?
1475 GROVE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Clearwater, FL
.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Clearwater Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1475 GROVE STREET have?
Some of 1475 GROVE STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 1475 GROVE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1475 GROVE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1475 GROVE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1475 GROVE STREET is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Clearwater
.
Does 1475 GROVE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1475 GROVE STREET does offer parking.
Does 1475 GROVE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1475 GROVE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1475 GROVE STREET have a pool?
No, 1475 GROVE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1475 GROVE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1475 GROVE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1475 GROVE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1475 GROVE STREET has units with dishwashers.
