Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
1473 GROVE STREET
Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:58 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1473 GROVE STREET
1473 Grove Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1473 Grove Street, Clearwater, FL 33755
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Duplex home, left side private driveway, screen porch, 1 bedroom 1 bath home. Community court yard, All fresh interior paint. Tile floor through out
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1473 GROVE STREET have any available units?
1473 GROVE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clearwater, FL
.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Clearwater Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1473 GROVE STREET have?
Some of 1473 GROVE STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1473 GROVE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1473 GROVE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1473 GROVE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1473 GROVE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clearwater
.
Does 1473 GROVE STREET offer parking?
No, 1473 GROVE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1473 GROVE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1473 GROVE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1473 GROVE STREET have a pool?
No, 1473 GROVE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1473 GROVE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1473 GROVE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1473 GROVE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1473 GROVE STREET has units with dishwashers.
