1470 PINE BROOK DRIVE
Last updated April 12 2020 at 1:35 AM

1470 PINE BROOK DRIVE

1470 Pine Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1470 Pine Brook Drive, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
On selected homes Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month’s rent with a lease starting on or before 3/31/2020. You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a large fenced backyard this home features a spacious open floor plan and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1470 PINE BROOK DRIVE have any available units?
1470 PINE BROOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1470 PINE BROOK DRIVE have?
Some of 1470 PINE BROOK DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1470 PINE BROOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1470 PINE BROOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1470 PINE BROOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1470 PINE BROOK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1470 PINE BROOK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1470 PINE BROOK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1470 PINE BROOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1470 PINE BROOK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1470 PINE BROOK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1470 PINE BROOK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1470 PINE BROOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1470 PINE BROOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1470 PINE BROOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1470 PINE BROOK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

