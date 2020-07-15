3bed/2bath block home located on a wide 80ft. lot in a quiet Clearwater neighborhood. Enclosed porch brings total living area to 1523Sq.Ft.! Remodeled kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, open living areas with split floor plan.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1457 South Evergreen Avenue have any available units?
1457 South Evergreen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
What amenities does 1457 South Evergreen Avenue have?
Some of 1457 South Evergreen Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1457 South Evergreen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1457 South Evergreen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.