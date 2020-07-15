All apartments in Clearwater
1457 South Evergreen Avenue
1457 South Evergreen Avenue

1457 South Evergreen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1457 South Evergreen Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3bed/2bath block home located on a wide 80ft. lot in a quiet Clearwater neighborhood. Enclosed porch brings total living area to 1523Sq.Ft.! Remodeled kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, open living areas with split floor plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1457 South Evergreen Avenue have any available units?
1457 South Evergreen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1457 South Evergreen Avenue have?
Some of 1457 South Evergreen Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1457 South Evergreen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1457 South Evergreen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1457 South Evergreen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1457 South Evergreen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1457 South Evergreen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1457 South Evergreen Avenue offers parking.
Does 1457 South Evergreen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1457 South Evergreen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1457 South Evergreen Avenue have a pool?
No, 1457 South Evergreen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1457 South Evergreen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1457 South Evergreen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1457 South Evergreen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1457 South Evergreen Avenue has units with dishwashers.
