1440 Overlea Street
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

1440 Overlea Street

Location

1440 Overlea Street, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,505 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be h

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 Overlea Street have any available units?
1440 Overlea Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1440 Overlea Street have?
Some of 1440 Overlea Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 Overlea Street currently offering any rent specials?
1440 Overlea Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 Overlea Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1440 Overlea Street is pet friendly.
Does 1440 Overlea Street offer parking?
Yes, 1440 Overlea Street offers parking.
Does 1440 Overlea Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1440 Overlea Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 Overlea Street have a pool?
Yes, 1440 Overlea Street has a pool.
Does 1440 Overlea Street have accessible units?
No, 1440 Overlea Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 Overlea Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1440 Overlea Street does not have units with dishwashers.
