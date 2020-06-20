All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated May 28 2020 at 5:00 PM

1428 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W

1428 Arrowhead Circle West · (727) 776-0246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1428 Arrowhead Circle West, Clearwater, FL 33759
Mission Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 646 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
gym
pool
ceiling fan
pool table
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
Furnished 1 bed/1 bath end unit with covered carport in the desired 55+ Mission Hills community. This corner villa features a bright open kitchen with eat-in space, spacious living/dining room combo, large bedroom with inside laundry closet, clean and neutral bathroom, and Florida room that leads out to the back paved patio and courtyard. Mission Hills is a wonderful that is well manicured with mature landscaping and features a recreation building with library, fitness equipment, pool table, shuffleboard, and large heated community pool. Fantastic Clearwater location convenient to restaurants, shopping, grocery, hospital, entertainment, and beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1428 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W have any available units?
1428 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1428 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W have?
Some of 1428 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1428 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W currently offering any rent specials?
1428 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W pet-friendly?
No, 1428 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1428 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W offer parking?
Yes, 1428 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W does offer parking.
Does 1428 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1428 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W have a pool?
Yes, 1428 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W has a pool.
Does 1428 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W have accessible units?
No, 1428 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1428 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W does not have units with dishwashers.
