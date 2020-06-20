1428 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport courtyard gym parking pool pool table shuffle board

Furnished 1 bed/1 bath end unit with covered carport in the desired 55+ Mission Hills community. This corner villa features a bright open kitchen with eat-in space, spacious living/dining room combo, large bedroom with inside laundry closet, clean and neutral bathroom, and Florida room that leads out to the back paved patio and courtyard. Mission Hills is a wonderful that is well manicured with mature landscaping and features a recreation building with library, fitness equipment, pool table, shuffleboard, and large heated community pool. Fantastic Clearwater location convenient to restaurants, shopping, grocery, hospital, entertainment, and beaches!