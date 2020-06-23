All apartments in Clearwater
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
1416 Nelson Avenue
Last updated December 12 2019 at 6:27 PM

1416 Nelson Avenue

1416 Nelson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

1416 Nelson Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 Nelson Avenue have any available units?
1416 Nelson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Is 1416 Nelson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Nelson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Nelson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1416 Nelson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1416 Nelson Avenue offer parking?
No, 1416 Nelson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1416 Nelson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 Nelson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Nelson Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1416 Nelson Avenue has a pool.
Does 1416 Nelson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1416 Nelson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Nelson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 Nelson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 Nelson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1416 Nelson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
