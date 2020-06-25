All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated May 20 2020

1411 BARRY STREET

1411 Barry Street · No Longer Available
Location

1411 Barry Street, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
Pet friendly! Great 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home with newly remodeled kitchen. This block home is in a good neighborhood just blocks to park and playground and Plumb elementary. Large fenced yard and extra shed for storage. Ready for you to move in today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 BARRY STREET have any available units?
1411 BARRY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1411 BARRY STREET have?
Some of 1411 BARRY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 BARRY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1411 BARRY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 BARRY STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1411 BARRY STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1411 BARRY STREET offer parking?
No, 1411 BARRY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1411 BARRY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1411 BARRY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 BARRY STREET have a pool?
No, 1411 BARRY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1411 BARRY STREET have accessible units?
No, 1411 BARRY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 BARRY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1411 BARRY STREET has units with dishwashers.
