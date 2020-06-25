1411 BARRY STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground

Pet friendly! Great 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home with newly remodeled kitchen. This block home is in a good neighborhood just blocks to park and playground and Plumb elementary. Large fenced yard and extra shed for storage. Ready for you to move in today!