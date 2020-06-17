All apartments in Clearwater
1406 N SATURN AVENUE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:19 PM

1406 N SATURN AVENUE

1406 Saturn Avenue · (727) 798-5292
Location

1406 Saturn Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33755

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
bbq/grill
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Immaculate Short Term Housing Available beginning 7/1/20 NO long term lease, temporary housing is encouraged. (Seasonal Rates Apply Jan-May) $650/week or $1850/mo

Sit back and relax with everything you need! This half duplex with its own separate side entrance and double covered carport with small backyard is ready for you! Both beds are comfortable in order to be sure everyone gets enough rest before all your exciting days filled with fun activities. The master suite has a queen bed and full bath en-suite. Bedroom 2 has a queen bed and desk with air printer. Both have newer Serta mattresses. The fully equipped kitchen has everything you need to prepare your favorite meals and then you and your travel companions can gather around the dining table for a fun family dinner. Everything else you want in your home away from home is here, including free wireless internet, Smart Tv and Hulu, and in-unit laundry facilities. This home sits on a quiet street less than 4 miles from Main Street in Dunedin and has easy access to everything... grocery stores, shopping, bars, Bike Trail and the baseball stadiums! Minutes to Honeymoon Island as well as Clearwater Beaches... Close to airports too

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 N SATURN AVENUE have any available units?
1406 N SATURN AVENUE has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1406 N SATURN AVENUE have?
Some of 1406 N SATURN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 N SATURN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1406 N SATURN AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 N SATURN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1406 N SATURN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1406 N SATURN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1406 N SATURN AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 1406 N SATURN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1406 N SATURN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 N SATURN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1406 N SATURN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1406 N SATURN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1406 N SATURN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 N SATURN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1406 N SATURN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
