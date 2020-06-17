1406 N SATURN AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking bbq/grill internet access

Immaculate Short Term Housing Available beginning 7/1/20 NO long term lease, temporary housing is encouraged. (Seasonal Rates Apply Jan-May) $650/week or $1850/mo



Sit back and relax with everything you need! This half duplex with its own separate side entrance and double covered carport with small backyard is ready for you! Both beds are comfortable in order to be sure everyone gets enough rest before all your exciting days filled with fun activities. The master suite has a queen bed and full bath en-suite. Bedroom 2 has a queen bed and desk with air printer. Both have newer Serta mattresses. The fully equipped kitchen has everything you need to prepare your favorite meals and then you and your travel companions can gather around the dining table for a fun family dinner. Everything else you want in your home away from home is here, including free wireless internet, Smart Tv and Hulu, and in-unit laundry facilities. This home sits on a quiet street less than 4 miles from Main Street in Dunedin and has easy access to everything... grocery stores, shopping, bars, Bike Trail and the baseball stadiums! Minutes to Honeymoon Island as well as Clearwater Beaches... Close to airports too