All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 1400 S HERCULES AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
1400 S HERCULES AVENUE
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:31 AM

1400 S HERCULES AVENUE

1400 South Hercules Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1400 South Hercules Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33764
Imperial Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a large backyard this home features vinyl plank and sleek tile floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 S HERCULES AVENUE have any available units?
1400 S HERCULES AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 S HERCULES AVENUE have?
Some of 1400 S HERCULES AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 S HERCULES AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1400 S HERCULES AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 S HERCULES AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1400 S HERCULES AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1400 S HERCULES AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1400 S HERCULES AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1400 S HERCULES AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 S HERCULES AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 S HERCULES AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1400 S HERCULES AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1400 S HERCULES AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1400 S HERCULES AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 S HERCULES AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 S HERCULES AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St
Clearwater, FL 33756

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa