14 SEAGRAPE CIRCLE.

Location, Location, Location! Walk to Safety Harbor!This 3/2.5/4 Tandem car garage, plus loft like area on 3rd floor, it is situated approximately 2 miles from the Safety Harbor Spa, and a park with a boat ramp, and walking distance to bike trails, shopping in downtown Safety Harbor. Minutes away from Clearwater Beach, and Tampa International Airport. This charming 3 story town home has balconies on all 3 levels, the main floor has a four car tandem garage, the second floor has all of the living areas, and a half bath, the third floor has the loft, and a split 3 bedroom plan, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer as well. Hardwood floors throughout most of the unit, large screened balconies off of living room and master bedroom areas! Recently painted and put in new countertops as well. The community boasts a pool, and is a very well kept quiet community. Please verify the information, measurements are approximate, MOL. The Owner is a licensed Realtor.