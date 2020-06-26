All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like
14 SEAGRAPE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
14 SEAGRAPE CIRCLE
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:46 AM

14 SEAGRAPE CIRCLE

14 Seagrape Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

14 Seagrape Circle, Clearwater, FL 33759

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Location, Location, Location! Walk to Safety Harbor!This 3/2.5/4 Tandem car garage, plus loft like area on 3rd floor, it is situated approximately 2 miles from the Safety Harbor Spa, and a park with a boat ramp, and walking distance to bike trails, shopping in downtown Safety Harbor. Minutes away from Clearwater Beach, and Tampa International Airport. This charming 3 story town home has balconies on all 3 levels, the main floor has a four car tandem garage, the second floor has all of the living areas, and a half bath, the third floor has the loft, and a split 3 bedroom plan, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer as well. Hardwood floors throughout most of the unit, large screened balconies off of living room and master bedroom areas! Recently painted and put in new countertops as well. The community boasts a pool, and is a very well kept quiet community. Please verify the information, measurements are approximate, MOL. The Owner is a licensed Realtor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33764
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St
Clearwater, FL 33756
The Palms at Countryside Apartments
25350 US-19 North
Clearwater, FL 33763
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33756
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 14 SEAGRAPE CIRCLE have any available units?
14 SEAGRAPE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 SEAGRAPE CIRCLE have?
Some of 14 SEAGRAPE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 SEAGRAPE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
14 SEAGRAPE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 SEAGRAPE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 14 SEAGRAPE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 14 SEAGRAPE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 14 SEAGRAPE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 14 SEAGRAPE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 SEAGRAPE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 SEAGRAPE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 14 SEAGRAPE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 14 SEAGRAPE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 14 SEAGRAPE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 14 SEAGRAPE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 SEAGRAPE CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 BedroomsClearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly ApartmentsClearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa