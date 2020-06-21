All apartments in Clearwater
1356 S Betty Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1356 S Betty Lane

1356 South Betty Lane · (844) 874-2669
Location

1356 South Betty Lane, Clearwater, FL 33756

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1356 S Betty Ln Clearwater FL · Avail. now

$1,599

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1130 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Cute South Clearwater Home Close to the Beaches
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,130 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreem

(RLNE5826405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1356 S Betty Lane have any available units?
1356 S Betty Lane has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1356 S Betty Lane have?
Some of 1356 S Betty Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1356 S Betty Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1356 S Betty Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1356 S Betty Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1356 S Betty Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1356 S Betty Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1356 S Betty Lane does offer parking.
Does 1356 S Betty Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1356 S Betty Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1356 S Betty Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1356 S Betty Lane has a pool.
Does 1356 S Betty Lane have accessible units?
No, 1356 S Betty Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1356 S Betty Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1356 S Betty Lane has units with dishwashers.
