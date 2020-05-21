Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 1353 S MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
1353 S MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE
Last updated November 22 2019 at 11:27 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1353 S MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE
1353 S Martin Luther King Jr Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1353 S Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Clearwater, FL 33756
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 Bath apartment across the street from Ed Wright Park.
Laundry facilities on site and assigned parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1353 S MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE have any available units?
1353 S MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clearwater, FL
.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Clearwater Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1353 S MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE have?
Some of 1353 S MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1353 S MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1353 S MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1353 S MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1353 S MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clearwater
.
Does 1353 S MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1353 S MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1353 S MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1353 S MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1353 S MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1353 S MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1353 S MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1353 S MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1353 S MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1353 S MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590
Clearwater, FL 33759
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E
Clearwater, FL 33762
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33756
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755
Similar Pages
Clearwater 1 Bedrooms
Clearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with Gym
Clearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
Tarpon Springs, FL
Valrico, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Ultimate Medical Academy-Clearwater
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa