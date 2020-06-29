Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 1350 Admiral Woodson Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
1350 Admiral Woodson Ln
Last updated February 29 2020 at 8:11 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1350 Admiral Woodson Ln
1350 Admiral Woodson Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1350 Admiral Woodson Lane, Clearwater, FL 33755
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Quaint little home 10 min from Clearwater beach. Cute fenced backyard, New Roof and New A/C - corner lot.
Try before you buy! Ask me how!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1350 Admiral Woodson Ln have any available units?
1350 Admiral Woodson Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clearwater, FL
.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Clearwater Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1350 Admiral Woodson Ln have?
Some of 1350 Admiral Woodson Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1350 Admiral Woodson Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1350 Admiral Woodson Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 Admiral Woodson Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1350 Admiral Woodson Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1350 Admiral Woodson Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1350 Admiral Woodson Ln offers parking.
Does 1350 Admiral Woodson Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1350 Admiral Woodson Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 Admiral Woodson Ln have a pool?
No, 1350 Admiral Woodson Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1350 Admiral Woodson Ln have accessible units?
No, 1350 Admiral Woodson Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 Admiral Woodson Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1350 Admiral Woodson Ln has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E
Clearwater, FL 33762
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33756
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755
Similar Pages
Clearwater 1 Bedrooms
Clearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with Gym
Clearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
Tarpon Springs, FL
Valrico, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Ultimate Medical Academy-Clearwater
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa