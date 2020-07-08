1343 YOUNG AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Cute as a button! Two bedroom / one bath home with carport - additional storage room in carport. Updated kitchen - ceramic tile - inside laundry includes washer and dryer. Extra room could be used for family room or office. Huge fenced-in back yard.