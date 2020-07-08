All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:15 AM

1343 YOUNG AVENUE

1343 Young Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1343 Young Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Cute as a button! Two bedroom / one bath home with carport - additional storage room in carport. Updated kitchen - ceramic tile - inside laundry includes washer and dryer. Extra room could be used for family room or office. Huge fenced-in back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1343 YOUNG AVENUE have any available units?
1343 YOUNG AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1343 YOUNG AVENUE have?
Some of 1343 YOUNG AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1343 YOUNG AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1343 YOUNG AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1343 YOUNG AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1343 YOUNG AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1343 YOUNG AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1343 YOUNG AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1343 YOUNG AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1343 YOUNG AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1343 YOUNG AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1343 YOUNG AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1343 YOUNG AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1343 YOUNG AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1343 YOUNG AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1343 YOUNG AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

