Cute as a button! Two bedroom / one bath home with carport - additional storage room in carport. Updated kitchen - ceramic tile - inside laundry includes washer and dryer. Extra room could be used for family room or office. Huge fenced-in back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1343 YOUNG AVENUE have any available units?
1343 YOUNG AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1343 YOUNG AVENUE have?
Some of 1343 YOUNG AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1343 YOUNG AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1343 YOUNG AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.