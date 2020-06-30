All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

1326 Woodbine St

1326 Woodbine Street · No Longer Available
Location

1326 Woodbine Street, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Central Clearwater Location - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

(RLNE4770802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1326 Woodbine St have any available units?
1326 Woodbine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Is 1326 Woodbine St currently offering any rent specials?
1326 Woodbine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1326 Woodbine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1326 Woodbine St is pet friendly.
Does 1326 Woodbine St offer parking?
No, 1326 Woodbine St does not offer parking.
Does 1326 Woodbine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1326 Woodbine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1326 Woodbine St have a pool?
No, 1326 Woodbine St does not have a pool.
Does 1326 Woodbine St have accessible units?
No, 1326 Woodbine St does not have accessible units.
Does 1326 Woodbine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1326 Woodbine St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1326 Woodbine St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1326 Woodbine St does not have units with air conditioning.

