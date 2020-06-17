All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:06 PM

1313 TUSCOLA STREET

1313 Tuscola Street · No Longer Available
Clearwater
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1313 Tuscola Street, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Remodeled 3/2 in the heart of Clearwater! Updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, plush carpet in the bedrooms, new interior paint, and fenced in backyard. Not to mention close proximity to our BEAUTIFUL BEACHES!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 TUSCOLA STREET have any available units?
1313 TUSCOLA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1313 TUSCOLA STREET have?
Some of 1313 TUSCOLA STREET's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 TUSCOLA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1313 TUSCOLA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 TUSCOLA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1313 TUSCOLA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1313 TUSCOLA STREET offer parking?
No, 1313 TUSCOLA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1313 TUSCOLA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1313 TUSCOLA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 TUSCOLA STREET have a pool?
No, 1313 TUSCOLA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1313 TUSCOLA STREET have accessible units?
No, 1313 TUSCOLA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 TUSCOLA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1313 TUSCOLA STREET has units with dishwashers.

