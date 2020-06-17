Newly Remodeled 3/2 in the heart of Clearwater! Updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, plush carpet in the bedrooms, new interior paint, and fenced in backyard. Not to mention close proximity to our BEAUTIFUL BEACHES!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1313 TUSCOLA STREET have any available units?
1313 TUSCOLA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1313 TUSCOLA STREET have?
Some of 1313 TUSCOLA STREET's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 TUSCOLA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1313 TUSCOLA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.