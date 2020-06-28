Rent Calculator
1301 S EVERGREEN AVENUE
Last updated March 2 2020 at 10:50 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1301 S EVERGREEN AVENUE
1301 South Evergreen Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1301 South Evergreen Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33756
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedroom 1 bath with bonus room and 1 car garage with washer/dryer hookup. Newly polished terrazzo floors. Spacious screened front porch.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1301 S EVERGREEN AVENUE have any available units?
1301 S EVERGREEN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clearwater, FL
.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Clearwater Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1301 S EVERGREEN AVENUE have?
Some of 1301 S EVERGREEN AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1301 S EVERGREEN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1301 S EVERGREEN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 S EVERGREEN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1301 S EVERGREEN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clearwater
.
Does 1301 S EVERGREEN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1301 S EVERGREEN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1301 S EVERGREEN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 S EVERGREEN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 S EVERGREEN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1301 S EVERGREEN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1301 S EVERGREEN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1301 S EVERGREEN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 S EVERGREEN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 S EVERGREEN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
