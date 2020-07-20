Rent Calculator
1269 drew st
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:53 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1269 drew st
1269 Drew Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1269 Drew Street, Clearwater, FL 33755
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
5 minutes from clearwater beach - Property Id: 87160
2 bedroom 2 bath bungalow updated hardwood floors fire place washer /dryer central air built 1929
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/87160
Property Id 87160
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4819218)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1269 drew st have any available units?
1269 drew st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clearwater, FL
.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Clearwater Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1269 drew st have?
Some of 1269 drew st's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1269 drew st currently offering any rent specials?
1269 drew st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1269 drew st pet-friendly?
No, 1269 drew st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clearwater
.
Does 1269 drew st offer parking?
No, 1269 drew st does not offer parking.
Does 1269 drew st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1269 drew st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1269 drew st have a pool?
No, 1269 drew st does not have a pool.
Does 1269 drew st have accessible units?
No, 1269 drew st does not have accessible units.
Does 1269 drew st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1269 drew st has units with dishwashers.
