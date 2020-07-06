Rent Calculator
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:41 AM
1 of 8
123 S. McMullen Booth Road, #APT1
123 S Mcmullen Booth Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
123 S Mcmullen Booth Rd, Clearwater, FL 33759
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 123 S. McMullen Booth Road, #APT1 have any available units?
123 S. McMullen Booth Road, #APT1 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Clearwater, FL
.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Clearwater Rent Report
.
Is 123 S. McMullen Booth Road, #APT1 currently offering any rent specials?
123 S. McMullen Booth Road, #APT1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 S. McMullen Booth Road, #APT1 pet-friendly?
No, 123 S. McMullen Booth Road, #APT1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clearwater
.
Does 123 S. McMullen Booth Road, #APT1 offer parking?
No, 123 S. McMullen Booth Road, #APT1 does not offer parking.
Does 123 S. McMullen Booth Road, #APT1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 S. McMullen Booth Road, #APT1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 S. McMullen Booth Road, #APT1 have a pool?
No, 123 S. McMullen Booth Road, #APT1 does not have a pool.
Does 123 S. McMullen Booth Road, #APT1 have accessible units?
No, 123 S. McMullen Booth Road, #APT1 does not have accessible units.
Does 123 S. McMullen Booth Road, #APT1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 S. McMullen Booth Road, #APT1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 S. McMullen Booth Road, #APT1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 S. McMullen Booth Road, #APT1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
