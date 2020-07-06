All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:41 AM

123 S. McMullen Booth Road, #APT1

123 S Mcmullen Booth Rd · No Longer Available
Location

123 S Mcmullen Booth Rd, Clearwater, FL 33759

Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 S. McMullen Booth Road, #APT1 have any available units?
123 S. McMullen Booth Road, #APT1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Is 123 S. McMullen Booth Road, #APT1 currently offering any rent specials?
123 S. McMullen Booth Road, #APT1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 S. McMullen Booth Road, #APT1 pet-friendly?
No, 123 S. McMullen Booth Road, #APT1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 123 S. McMullen Booth Road, #APT1 offer parking?
No, 123 S. McMullen Booth Road, #APT1 does not offer parking.
Does 123 S. McMullen Booth Road, #APT1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 S. McMullen Booth Road, #APT1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 S. McMullen Booth Road, #APT1 have a pool?
No, 123 S. McMullen Booth Road, #APT1 does not have a pool.
Does 123 S. McMullen Booth Road, #APT1 have accessible units?
No, 123 S. McMullen Booth Road, #APT1 does not have accessible units.
Does 123 S. McMullen Booth Road, #APT1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 S. McMullen Booth Road, #APT1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 S. McMullen Booth Road, #APT1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 S. McMullen Booth Road, #APT1 does not have units with air conditioning.

