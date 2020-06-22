Rent Calculator
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
1214 HERMITAGE AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1214 HERMITAGE AVENUE
1214 Hermitage Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1214 Hermitage Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33764
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice home in tropic hills* New laminate flooring* large screened in porch *
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1214 HERMITAGE AVENUE have any available units?
1214 HERMITAGE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clearwater, FL
.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Clearwater Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1214 HERMITAGE AVENUE have?
Some of 1214 HERMITAGE AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1214 HERMITAGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1214 HERMITAGE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 HERMITAGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1214 HERMITAGE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clearwater
.
Does 1214 HERMITAGE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1214 HERMITAGE AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 1214 HERMITAGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1214 HERMITAGE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 HERMITAGE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1214 HERMITAGE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1214 HERMITAGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1214 HERMITAGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 HERMITAGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1214 HERMITAGE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
