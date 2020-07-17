All apartments in Clearwater
1158 PALMETTO STREET
1158 PALMETTO STREET

1158 Palmetto Street · (727) 500-2073
Location

1158 Palmetto Street, Clearwater, FL 33755

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1158 PALMETTO STREET · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1022 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
QUAINT 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - CLEARWATER FL - QUAINT 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOCATED IN CLEARWATER FL, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS, QUICK ACCESS TO DINING, SHOPPING AND BEACHES.

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $350 - $550 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.
Section 8 Accepted

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com or call 1.(727) 500-2073

(RLNE5849557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1158 PALMETTO STREET have any available units?
1158 PALMETTO STREET has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1158 PALMETTO STREET have?
Some of 1158 PALMETTO STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1158 PALMETTO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1158 PALMETTO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1158 PALMETTO STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1158 PALMETTO STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1158 PALMETTO STREET offer parking?
No, 1158 PALMETTO STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1158 PALMETTO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1158 PALMETTO STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1158 PALMETTO STREET have a pool?
No, 1158 PALMETTO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1158 PALMETTO STREET have accessible units?
No, 1158 PALMETTO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1158 PALMETTO STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1158 PALMETTO STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
