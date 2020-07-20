All apartments in Clearwater
1116 Sunset Point Rd #205
Last updated April 22 2019 at 1:25 PM

1116 Sunset Point Rd #205

1116 Sunset Point Road · No Longer Available
Location

1116 Sunset Point Road, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

granite counters
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
pool
Pinellas Trail/ Dunedin / Clearwater Beach - We invite you to see this beautiful Clearwater town-home built in 2005, located just 500 yards from the intracoastal waterway.
You know what that means...breathtaking sunsets and only 10 minutes to Clearwater Beach.

This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home is gorgeous inside with a designer kitchen loaded with granite, spacious bedrooms, a half bath downstairs, modern wood, laminate and tile, plenty of storage, lots of windows and light and neutral colors throughout.

Only 5 minutes, or less, to downtown Dunedin and its breweries, restaurants, shops and festivals. Walk a few hundred feet and you are on the Pinellas Trail for a day of fun and adventure! This home is 1st class, spacious, and shows well.

Dont hesitate, because it wont be available for long.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4758748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 Sunset Point Rd #205 have any available units?
1116 Sunset Point Rd #205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Is 1116 Sunset Point Rd #205 currently offering any rent specials?
1116 Sunset Point Rd #205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 Sunset Point Rd #205 pet-friendly?
No, 1116 Sunset Point Rd #205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1116 Sunset Point Rd #205 offer parking?
No, 1116 Sunset Point Rd #205 does not offer parking.
Does 1116 Sunset Point Rd #205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1116 Sunset Point Rd #205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 Sunset Point Rd #205 have a pool?
Yes, 1116 Sunset Point Rd #205 has a pool.
Does 1116 Sunset Point Rd #205 have accessible units?
No, 1116 Sunset Point Rd #205 does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 Sunset Point Rd #205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1116 Sunset Point Rd #205 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1116 Sunset Point Rd #205 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1116 Sunset Point Rd #205 does not have units with air conditioning.
