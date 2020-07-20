1116 Sunset Point Rd #205

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities pool

Pinellas Trail/ Dunedin / Clearwater Beach - We invite you to see this beautiful Clearwater town-home built in 2005, located just 500 yards from the intracoastal waterway.

You know what that means...breathtaking sunsets and only 10 minutes to Clearwater Beach.



This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home is gorgeous inside with a designer kitchen loaded with granite, spacious bedrooms, a half bath downstairs, modern wood, laminate and tile, plenty of storage, lots of windows and light and neutral colors throughout.



Only 5 minutes, or less, to downtown Dunedin and its breweries, restaurants, shops and festivals. Walk a few hundred feet and you are on the Pinellas Trail for a day of fun and adventure! This home is 1st class, spacious, and shows well.



Dont hesitate, because it wont be available for long.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4758748)