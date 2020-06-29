All apartments in Clearwater
111 North Lady Mary Drive
Last updated June 24 2020 at 10:50 PM

111 North Lady Mary Drive

111 North Lady Mary Drive · No Longer Available
Location

111 North Lady Mary Drive, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1949717

Please ask about our Rhino deposit program. Pay a fraction of the normal deposit amount!

Come tour this two bed, one bath home today! This unit has 726 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator and stove, central air, ceiling fan, and is freshly painted. With access to a balcony. Minutes away from US-19. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.tampa@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. This property is part of a homeowner’s association, so additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 North Lady Mary Drive have any available units?
111 North Lady Mary Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 North Lady Mary Drive have?
Some of 111 North Lady Mary Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 North Lady Mary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
111 North Lady Mary Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 North Lady Mary Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 North Lady Mary Drive is pet friendly.
Does 111 North Lady Mary Drive offer parking?
No, 111 North Lady Mary Drive does not offer parking.
Does 111 North Lady Mary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 North Lady Mary Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 North Lady Mary Drive have a pool?
No, 111 North Lady Mary Drive does not have a pool.
Does 111 North Lady Mary Drive have accessible units?
No, 111 North Lady Mary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 111 North Lady Mary Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 North Lady Mary Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
