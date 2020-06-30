Call George Fly at 727 258 1880 for more information. Large, 3/2, single family home. No carpet. Giant fenced yard & screened patio. Shopping & restaurants close by, 15 minutes to beach. Unfurnished and available immediately.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
What amenities does 109 S Arcturas Ave have?
Some of 109 S Arcturas Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal.
