109 S Arcturas Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Call George Fly at 727 258 1880 for more information. Large, 3/2, single family home. No carpet. Giant fenced yard & screened patio. Shopping & restaurants close by, 15 minutes to beach. Unfurnished and available immediately.