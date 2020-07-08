1032 EWING PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Residential This spacious Key West style townhouse is within blocks of downtown Clearwater and just a short drive to Clearwater Beach and all it has to offer. Unit has soaring ceilings brightened by many windows. The Kitchen features wood cabinets, granite counter tops and all new stainless steel appliances opening to large Great Room with new engineered wood flooring, wood burning fireplace, and french doors to a large covered patio that has been restyled. Master Bedroom is on the first floor and has two walk-in closets and the second walk in closet can also serve as a laundry room. Master bath has double sinks, bath tub, and separate shower. Three large bedrooms upstairs with hall bath are separated by large loft living area suitable for a work station or big play area or another family area. Attached two car garage with newly painted garage floor with the nonskid service. Brand new 14 seer air conditioner and ceiling fans with light fixtures in every room will help keep energy costs down. This place has been newly remodeled by European designers. This is not just ordinary living, it is a unique home where you can wow all your visiting friends.