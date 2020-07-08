All apartments in Clearwater
1032 EWING PLACE
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM

1032 EWING PLACE

1032 Ewing Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1032 Ewing Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Residential This spacious Key West style townhouse is within blocks of downtown Clearwater and just a short drive to Clearwater Beach and all it has to offer. Unit has soaring ceilings brightened by many windows. The Kitchen features wood cabinets, granite counter tops and all new stainless steel appliances opening to large Great Room with new engineered wood flooring, wood burning fireplace, and french doors to a large covered patio that has been restyled. Master Bedroom is on the first floor and has two walk-in closets and the second walk in closet can also serve as a laundry room. Master bath has double sinks, bath tub, and separate shower. Three large bedrooms upstairs with hall bath are separated by large loft living area suitable for a work station or big play area or another family area. Attached two car garage with newly painted garage floor with the nonskid service. Brand new 14 seer air conditioner and ceiling fans with light fixtures in every room will help keep energy costs down. This place has been newly remodeled by European designers. This is not just ordinary living, it is a unique home where you can wow all your visiting friends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1032 EWING PLACE have any available units?
1032 EWING PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1032 EWING PLACE have?
Some of 1032 EWING PLACE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1032 EWING PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1032 EWING PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 EWING PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1032 EWING PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1032 EWING PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1032 EWING PLACE offers parking.
Does 1032 EWING PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1032 EWING PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 EWING PLACE have a pool?
No, 1032 EWING PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1032 EWING PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1032 EWING PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 EWING PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1032 EWING PLACE has units with dishwashers.

