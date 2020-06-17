All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

1014 Lasalle St

1014 La Salle St · No Longer Available
Location

1014 La Salle St, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Cute 4bdrm/2bath house ** Section 8 Preferred ** Ready Now - 1014 LaSalle Street, Clearwater
$1,395.00/month
$800.00/Security Deposit
$39.00 Application fee

Cute 4bdrm/2bath House
2 Full bathrooms
Large front Foyer

Near schools, shopping, & beaches with easy access to Airport & Interstate

Rental requirements:
?Stable rental history
?No recent evictions
?Income of 3 times the rent (Unless section 8)
?No recent criminal history
?Decent credit (No landlord debt or delinquent utility accounts)
?Active checking account
?App fee $39/per adult
?Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs:
First & deposit (unless section 8), if applicant doesn't meet all requirements, but is still approved additional deposits may be required.

Pet policy:
Up to two pets allowed per home at owners discretion based on size, weight, & temperament and with a one-time non-refundable minimal $250 pet fee, which can be increased based on size. There will also be a $25/month pet rent. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. **Please ask about breed restrictions**

Serious inquiries only.
Drive by first, then call: 727-888-2262

*** All information is deemed reliable but its accuracy is not guaranteed and the viewer should independently verify all information, recent repairs may cause properties to differ slightly from photos. Rents subject to change based upon current market rate***

(RLNE5496301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 Lasalle St have any available units?
1014 Lasalle St doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Is 1014 Lasalle St currently offering any rent specials?
1014 Lasalle St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 Lasalle St pet-friendly?
No, 1014 Lasalle St is not pet friendly.
Does 1014 Lasalle St offer parking?
No, 1014 Lasalle St does not offer parking.
Does 1014 Lasalle St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1014 Lasalle St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 Lasalle St have a pool?
No, 1014 Lasalle St does not have a pool.
Does 1014 Lasalle St have accessible units?
No, 1014 Lasalle St does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 Lasalle St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1014 Lasalle St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1014 Lasalle St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1014 Lasalle St does not have units with air conditioning.
