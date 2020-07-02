All apartments in Clearwater
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
101 S EVERGREEN AVENUE
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:49 PM

101 S EVERGREEN AVENUE

101 South Evergreen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

101 South Evergreen Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Beautiful remodeled unit with a nice large screen porch. Freshly painted. Nice new white kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops, remodeled bathroom with new tub. New tile throughout. Newer appliances. New washer/dryer included. Central AC. Nice neighbors past background check. The property is located in Downtown of Clearwater in walking distance to nice restaurants, coffee shops, bars, shopping and other cool places, 10 min to a wonderful Clearwater beach - beach number 1 in USA. Move tomorrow and enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 S EVERGREEN AVENUE have any available units?
101 S EVERGREEN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 S EVERGREEN AVENUE have?
Some of 101 S EVERGREEN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 S EVERGREEN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
101 S EVERGREEN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 S EVERGREEN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 101 S EVERGREEN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 101 S EVERGREEN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 101 S EVERGREEN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 101 S EVERGREEN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 S EVERGREEN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 S EVERGREEN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 101 S EVERGREEN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 101 S EVERGREEN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 101 S EVERGREEN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 101 S EVERGREEN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 S EVERGREEN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

