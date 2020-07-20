All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 1005 Fairburn Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
1005 Fairburn Ave
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:07 AM

1005 Fairburn Ave

1005 Fairburn Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1005 Fairburn Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4936768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Fairburn Ave have any available units?
1005 Fairburn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Is 1005 Fairburn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Fairburn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Fairburn Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1005 Fairburn Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1005 Fairburn Ave offer parking?
No, 1005 Fairburn Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1005 Fairburn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Fairburn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Fairburn Ave have a pool?
No, 1005 Fairburn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Fairburn Ave have accessible units?
No, 1005 Fairburn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Fairburn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 Fairburn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 Fairburn Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1005 Fairburn Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E
Clearwater, FL 33762
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33756

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 Bedroom ApartmentsClearwater 2 Bedroom Apartments
Clearwater Apartments with GymsClearwater Pet Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa