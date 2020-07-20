Rent Calculator
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:07 AM
1 of 6
1005 Fairburn Ave
1005 Fairburn Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1005 Fairburn Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33755
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4936768)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1005 Fairburn Ave have any available units?
1005 Fairburn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Clearwater, FL
.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Clearwater Rent Report
.
Is 1005 Fairburn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Fairburn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Fairburn Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1005 Fairburn Ave is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Clearwater
.
Does 1005 Fairburn Ave offer parking?
No, 1005 Fairburn Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1005 Fairburn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Fairburn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Fairburn Ave have a pool?
No, 1005 Fairburn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Fairburn Ave have accessible units?
No, 1005 Fairburn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Fairburn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 Fairburn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 Fairburn Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1005 Fairburn Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
