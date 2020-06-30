All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated March 9 2020 at 10:36 AM

1004 MAGNOLIA DRIVE

1004 Magnolia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1004 Magnolia Drive, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute small housefly furnished close to downtown! 3 bed/1 bath fully furnished for simple living - 7 months minimum rental period to 9 months max

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 MAGNOLIA DRIVE have any available units?
1004 MAGNOLIA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Is 1004 MAGNOLIA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1004 MAGNOLIA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 MAGNOLIA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1004 MAGNOLIA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1004 MAGNOLIA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1004 MAGNOLIA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1004 MAGNOLIA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 MAGNOLIA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 MAGNOLIA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1004 MAGNOLIA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1004 MAGNOLIA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1004 MAGNOLIA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 MAGNOLIA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1004 MAGNOLIA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1004 MAGNOLIA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1004 MAGNOLIA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

