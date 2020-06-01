All apartments in Clay County
Find more places like 4659 Pine Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clay County, FL
/
4659 Pine Lake Drive
Last updated June 22 2020 at 10:40 PM

4659 Pine Lake Drive

4659 Pine Lake Drive · (904) 295-1262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4659 Pine Lake Drive, Clay County, FL 32068

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1843 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4659 Pine Lake Drive have any available units?
4659 Pine Lake Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4659 Pine Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4659 Pine Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4659 Pine Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4659 Pine Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4659 Pine Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 4659 Pine Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4659 Pine Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4659 Pine Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4659 Pine Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 4659 Pine Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4659 Pine Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 4659 Pine Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4659 Pine Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4659 Pine Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4659 Pine Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4659 Pine Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4659 Pine Lake Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

St. John's Pointe
141 Old Orange Park Rd
Orange Park, FL 32073
Arium Orange Park
350 Crossing Blvd
Orange Park, FL 32073
Gemstone Village
575 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy
Orange Park, FL 32065
Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave
Lakeside, FL 32073
Fieldstone Village
573 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy
Orange Park, FL 32065
St. John's Landing
1408 N Orange Ave
Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220
Fleming Island, FL 32003
Parkland at Orange Park
1863 Wells Rd
Orange Park, FL 32073

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLOcala, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FL
DeLand, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GALake City, FLNocatee, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLWorld Golf Village, FL
Starke, FLNeptune Beach, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLVillano Beach, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLButler Beach, FLFlagler Beach, FLKingsland, GASilver Springs Shores, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity