Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Designer Touches Throughout this Armco Split Bedroom Home. Upgraded Fixtures, Wood Floors in Main Living Area and Inviting Master Suite w/ Garden Tub with Ceramic Tile and Two Walk-in Closets. 1/2 Acre Lot is Fenced With View of Lagoon to One Side and a Nature Preserve Behind. Detached Shed/ Workshop in the backyard is Huge! Only Minutes From Orange Park. NO PETS!!! No Section 8!!!