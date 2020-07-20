All apartments in Clay County
Find more places like 3537 Talisman Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clay County, FL
/
3537 Talisman Drive
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:00 AM

3537 Talisman Drive

3537 Talisman Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3537 Talisman Drive, Clay County, FL 32068

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,264 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5914923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3537 Talisman Drive have any available units?
3537 Talisman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clay County, FL.
What amenities does 3537 Talisman Drive have?
Some of 3537 Talisman Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3537 Talisman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3537 Talisman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3537 Talisman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3537 Talisman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clay County.
Does 3537 Talisman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3537 Talisman Drive offers parking.
Does 3537 Talisman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3537 Talisman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3537 Talisman Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3537 Talisman Drive has a pool.
Does 3537 Talisman Drive have accessible units?
No, 3537 Talisman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3537 Talisman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3537 Talisman Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3537 Talisman Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3537 Talisman Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arium Orange Park
350 Crossing Blvd
Orange Park, FL 32073
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd
Orange Park, FL 32065
Millstone Village
4190 Plantation Oaks Blvd
Orange Park, FL 32065
Gemstone Village
575 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy
Orange Park, FL 32065
St. John's Landing
1408 N Orange Ave
Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220
Fleming Island, FL 32003
Park Village
741 Park Ave
Orange Park, FL 32073
Parkland at Orange Park
1863 Wells Rd
Orange Park, FL 32073

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLOcala, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FL
DeLand, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GALake City, FLNocatee, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLWorld Golf Village, FL
Starke, FLNeptune Beach, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLVillano Beach, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLButler Beach, FLFlagler Beach, FLKingsland, GASilver Springs Shores, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach